Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

