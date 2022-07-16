Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $21 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,235 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

