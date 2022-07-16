Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $28.20 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $28,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after purchasing an additional 567,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

