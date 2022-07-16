Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $35.48 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

