Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 14,797 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

