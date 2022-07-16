Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,826 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial increased their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.