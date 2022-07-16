DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 29.7% This Week

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $253,252.81 and $136.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.66 or 1.00197993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00043174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024667 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

