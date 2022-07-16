DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

DCP Midstream stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after acquiring an additional 109,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after acquiring an additional 337,227 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,730,000 after acquiring an additional 309,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after buying an additional 112,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

