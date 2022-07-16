Decentral Games One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $33.84 million and $1.26 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 531,836,049 coins and its circulating supply is 524,639,900 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

