Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $378.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $410.00 to $378.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $392.18.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $270.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.43. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $120,708,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

