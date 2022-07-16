DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0532 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $11.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,699,216 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

