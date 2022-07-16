Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $408.94.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $297.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

