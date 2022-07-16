DeFine (DFA) Market Cap Tops $9.02 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. DeFine has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.

DeFine Coin Trading

