DeFine (DFA) Market Cap Tops $9.02 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. DeFine has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049176 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
DeFine Coin Trading
