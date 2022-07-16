DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
DENSO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.98.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
