DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.98.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

