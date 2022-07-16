DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $0.17

DePay (DEPAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. DePay has a total market cap of $365,080.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00048844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

