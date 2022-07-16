DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $0.17

DePay (DEPAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. DePay has a total market cap of $365,080.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00048844 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.
DePay Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
