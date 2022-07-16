DeRace (DERC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $268,575.00

DeRace (DERC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $268,575.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeRace has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One DeRace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00048639 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001803 BTC.
DeRace Profile
DeRace's total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,890,000 coins.
DeRace Coin Trading
