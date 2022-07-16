Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $95.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $72.59 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

