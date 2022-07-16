Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Target Price to $15.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.28.

Vertiv stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 894.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 94.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 349,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 169,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

