Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($190.00) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DB1. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($192.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €196.00 ($196.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($161.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($165.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($164.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

ETR:DB1 opened at €159.60 ($159.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($135.80) and a 52-week high of €169.55 ($169.55). The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is €158.46 and its 200 day moving average is €157.59.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.