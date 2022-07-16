Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.00

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 94312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($63.66) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($52.70) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($75.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.
Deutsche Post Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.
Deutsche Post Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
