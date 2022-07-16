Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 1.4% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

