Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 73,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

DFFN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.83. 52,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,842. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.47). On average, equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DFFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.