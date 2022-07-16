Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 73,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DFFN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.83. 52,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,842. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.47). On average, equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.
DFFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
