Digital Fitness Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $234,977.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded up 61% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00047315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001866 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,465,915 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

