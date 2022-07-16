Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) were down 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 42,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 38,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Digital Media Solutions ( NYSE:DMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

