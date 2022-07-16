Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.87. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

