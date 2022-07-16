Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 290 ($3.45) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.91) to GBX 326 ($3.88) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.37.

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $10.18 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

