Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.67.

Dover Trading Up 2.2 %

DOV stock opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12. Dover has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

