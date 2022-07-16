DoYourTip (DYT) Tops One Day Volume of $15.00

DoYourTip (DYT) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 52% lower against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $49,918.52 and approximately $15.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00483859 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001005 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $460.63 or 0.02173363 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io.

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

