Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 490.40 ($5.83).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DS shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 510 ($6.07) to GBX 415 ($4.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 594 ($7.06) to GBX 500 ($5.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Drive Shack Price Performance

Drive Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.