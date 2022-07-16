Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DURYY stock remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.40.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
