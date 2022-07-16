Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DURYY stock remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Featured Stories

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

