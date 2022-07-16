Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Exchanges

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $5,301.14 and approximately $26,504.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00490569 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.39 or 0.02180209 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

