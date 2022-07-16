E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.82

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 166737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EONGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

E.On Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

E.On Dividend Announcement

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts expect that E.On Se will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3799 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. E.On’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

