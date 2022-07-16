Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Up 178.5% in June

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a growth of 178.5% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 772,573 shares during the last quarter.

EVV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 695,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,172. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

