eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

