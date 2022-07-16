Efinity (EFI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.14 Million

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00049032 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021822 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001810 BTC.
Efinity Profile
Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Efinity
