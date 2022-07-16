Electric Vehicle Zone 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $73,910.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $12.63 million and $73,910.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

