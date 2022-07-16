Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of MSN remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,690. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

