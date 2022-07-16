Enel SpA (ENLAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on August 10th

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Enel Stock Up 4.6 %

ENLAY opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Enel has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Enel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.20) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.20) to €8.50 ($8.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($9.50) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.