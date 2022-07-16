Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.24 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $25.24 million and approximately $231,750.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00279256 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,469,250 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

