Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Trading Up 0%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.35. 12,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 8,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Engine Gaming and Media Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35.

Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile



Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

