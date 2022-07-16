ENI (NYSE:E) Given New €18.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on E. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($15.30) to €15.40 ($15.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($14.90) to €15.70 ($15.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.02.

E opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after buying an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after purchasing an additional 462,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,112,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 197,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

