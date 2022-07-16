EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

EOG stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.04.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

