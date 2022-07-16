Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPOKY. Barclays reduced their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

