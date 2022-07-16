EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 138.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

EPR Properties Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EPR opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

