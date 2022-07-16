Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

