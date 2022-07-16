Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Down 67.3% in June

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 466,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Escalade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade Price Performance

ESCA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 22,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Escalade has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.