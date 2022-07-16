Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 38,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 104,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,925 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

ETSY traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,152,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,340. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.