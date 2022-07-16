EventChain Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $40,236.80 and approximately $2,878.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,052.56 or 1.00012244 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.