Evercore ISI Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of CNI opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $3,341,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

