Evercore ISI Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $27.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

